PG&E says its power lines may have started 2 wildfires in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. -- PG&E says its power lines may have started two wildfires over the weekend in the Bay Area.The company reported the incidents near Lafayette to state regulators on Monday.PG&E told the California Public Utilities Commission that a worker responded to the first fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday and was told firefighters believe contact between a power line and a communication line may have caused it.A worker went to another fire about an hour later and was told firefighters are investigating a transformer as a possible ignition source.PG&E is under severe financial pressure after its equipment has been blamed for a series of destructive wildfires in Northern California.