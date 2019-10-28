PG&E says its power lines may have started 2 wildfires in Lafayette

The company reported the incidents near Lafayette to state regulators on Monday.
RELATED: Lafayette fire near Highway 24 destroys tennis club building
PG&E told the California Public Utilities Commission that a worker responded to the first fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday and was told firefighters believe contact between a power line and a communication line may have caused it.
A worker went to another fire about an hour later and was told firefighters are investigating a transformer as a possible ignition source.
PG&E is under severe financial pressure after its equipment has been blamed for a series of destructive wildfires in Northern California.
