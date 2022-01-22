Nearly 30,000 in Bay Area without power: Fallen trees, downed power lines in Oakland Hills

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fallen trees, downed power lines: Nearly 30K without power

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of people in the Bay Area are without power, PG&E says, after a strong wind event early Saturday morning across the Bay Area.

According to PG&E, nearly 30,000 customers around the Bay Area are without power.

Latest Numbers as of 8:15a.m.:

San Francisco
0
Peninsula
913

North Bay
442

East Bay
27,833

South Bay
37

Bay Area Total
29,225

In the Oakland Hills, winds as strong as 65mph knocked down power lines and trees.



"It's been a long night," ABC7 News' Assistant News Director Josh Hubbard said from his home in the Oakland Hills.

Hubbard said he was awoken by the winds at 2.am. "And then right around 4p.m. we heard a big boom in our neighborhood," Hubbard said.



Hubbard, who lives about a mile from Montclair Village, said it appeared nearly all of the power lines on one side of his street had fallen down, including one "dangling" in front of his house.
A neighbor's tree had also fallen down. He said firefighters were going door to door telling residents to stay in their homes.



"There's so many trees around here...it's hard to sleep at nights like this knowing trees are around and could fall down," Hubbard explained.

"It's going to be a massive clean-up effort," he predicted.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandoakland hillssan franciscowindpower outagepg&eweather
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wind-fueled fire forces evacuations, closes Hwy 1 near Big Sur
Family holds vigil for man killed in unprovoked Oakland shooting
EXCLUSIVE: SF man pistol-whipped and shot for Rolex
49ers secret weapon? Bay Area Frenchies on their support team
Niners faithful ready for 49ers-Packers battle in Green Bay
Stanford University named in wrongful death lawsuit
2 NYPD officers shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic violence call
Show More
Santa Clara Co. offering free at-home COVID tests
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood
Baby, 3 others freeze to death in alleged border smuggling near border
Nearly 14K COVID tests left sitting out in Bay Area lab
More TOP STORIES News