Nearly 30,000 in Bay Area without power: Fallen trees, downed power lines in Oakland Hills

Massive tree caused all of this pic.twitter.com/m0XL7gs87f — Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsABC7) January 22, 2022

Power lines down everywhere pic.twitter.com/auLA8ltSdE — Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsABC7) January 22, 2022

Thanks to @JhubbsABC7 for joining us live this morning to describe the scary situation in the Oakland Hills overnight.



65+ mph winds, fallen trees, down power lines. Here’s what Josh was seeing/hearing from his home: pic.twitter.com/IMvDPwAhVM — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 22, 2022

Oakland firefighters just told us lines are down on our whole street, it’s a mess pic.twitter.com/8pTlPo1JCV — Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsABC7) January 22, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of people in the Bay Area are without power, PG&E says, after a strong wind event early Saturday morning across the Bay Area.According to PG&E, nearly 30,000 customers around the Bay Area are without power..:91344227,8333729,225In the Oakland Hills, winds as strong as 65mph knocked down power lines and trees."It's been a long night," ABC7 News' Assistant News Director Josh Hubbard said from his home in the Oakland Hills.Hubbard said he was awoken by the winds at 2.am. "And then right around 4p.m. we heard a big boom in our neighborhood," Hubbard said.Hubbard, who lives about a mile from Montclair Village, said it appeared nearly all of the power lines on one side of his street had fallen down, including one "dangling" in front of his house.A neighbor's tree had also fallen down. He said firefighters were going door to door telling residents to stay in their homes."There's so many trees around here...it's hard to sleep at nights like this knowing trees are around and could fall down," Hubbard explained."It's going to be a massive clean-up effort," he predicted.