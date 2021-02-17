power outage

How to survive power outages in the winter

Your home can be your personal sanctuary during the bitter cold, but when the power goes out, you may need to take matters into your own hands.

When a winter storm approaches, AccuWeather recommends preparing an emergency kit well ahead of time.

Power outage essentials include flashlights, batteries, a radio, and a three-day supply of water and non-perishable foods, like granola bars.

Before the power goes out, set your refrigerator to the coldest setting and keep the door closed as much as possible to preserve food longer.

Safety essentials for ice storms

In a power outage, water pipes become more susceptible to freezing. Keep a small stream of water running to combat this.

If possible, have a backup power source, like a generator, for power-dependent medical devices. Never operate a generator inside or near windows, as they release very harmful carbon monoxide fumes.

Finally, always keep your gas tank at least half full.
