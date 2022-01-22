Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. now 1,500 acres, 5% contained, CAL FIRE says

The fire called the Colorado Fire started Friday around 7:30p.m., north of the Bixby Bridge and near Highway 1.
Cal Fire says is it five percent contained.
@PGE4Me webcam at CTRY CLUB HTS in Carmel Valley pointed toward the fire ongoing along the Big Sur Coast near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. Please avoid Highway 1 south of Carmel. Humidity is in the teens with gusts around 35 mph! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/EM8dEy2HKg— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2022
The fire is being fueled by high winds, and is visible even from Santa Cruz.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued along the Big Sur Coast.
CHP incident logged show flames have jumped the highway.
Highway 1 is closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.
UPDATE: Highway 1 is now closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel due to a brush fire. Please drive safely and be aware of all emergency responders.@PIOJimShivers— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 22, 2022
Quickmap@dot.ca.gov https://t.co/S41J1xyZ1R
Drivers are being told to avoid the area.
The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for all areas west of Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek.
Evacuation orders are mandatory.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter late Friday evening for residents of the Palo Colorado area of Monterey County who received mandatory evacuation orders because of a fast-growing vegetation fire that also shut down Highway 1 south of Carmel.
The emergency shelter opened at 11:30 p.m. Friday at Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Rd., Carmel-by-the-Sea.
Bay City News contributed to this report