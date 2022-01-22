California wildfires

Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. now 1,500 acres, 5% contained, CAL FIRE says

The fire is being fueled by high winds, and is visible even from Santa Cruz.
By
Wind-fueled fire forces evacuations, closes Hwy 1 near Big Sur

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A rare winter wildfire burning north of Big Sur in Monterey County has burnt 1,500 acres in Palo Colorado Canyon, CAL FIRE says.

The fire called the Colorado Fire started Friday around 7:30p.m., north of the Bixby Bridge and near Highway 1.

Cal Fire says is it five percent contained.



The fire is being fueled by high winds, and is visible even from Santa Cruz.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued along the Big Sur Coast.

WILDFIRE TRACKER: Interactive map shows where wildfires are burning in CA

CHP incident logged show flames have jumped the highway.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions from near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel.



Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for all areas west of Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek.

Evacuation orders are mandatory.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter late Friday evening for residents of the Palo Colorado area of Monterey County who received mandatory evacuation orders because of a fast-growing vegetation fire that also shut down Highway 1 south of Carmel.

The emergency shelter opened at 11:30 p.m. Friday at Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Rd., Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Bay City News contributed to this report

