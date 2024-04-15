State's wildfire insurance crisis is so bad, even CAL FIRE stations are struggling to get coverage

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- California's wildfire insurance crisis is getting so bad, the state can't even get coverage for fire stations.

It came up last week as part of a CAL FIRE budget discussion.

CAL FIRE told state lawmakers it couldn't get coverage for two fire stations because no insurers would take them, citing wildfire risk.

It's an obstacle for CAL FIRE as it tries to pay for renovations at those facilities.

Lawmakers called it ironic and just plain crazy.

"We can't get fire insurance at a fire station that's going to be manned by firefighters. That's where we are in California. That to me is crazy," said State Sen. Brian Dahle.

State Farm is planning to drop thousands of homeowners across the Bay Area this summer because of fire risk.

The insurance company says it's necessary for its financial solvency in the event of a big fire.

