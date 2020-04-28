Portuguese chef shares San Francisco restaurant's popular piri piri chicken recipe to cook at home during lockdown

Faria appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to show viewers how to cook up the grilled chicken dish, right at home at home, while they shelter-in-place amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Faria is keeping his kitchen open during the COVID-19 crisis for take-out and to help others, including working with food organizations to prepare meals for front-line workers.
Humbled to be working with @FrontlineFoods to provide #sfhospitalmeals to these real life heroes. Team 505 Parnassus ( @UCSFHospitals ) we see you! pic.twitter.com/isHsez4Z8h— Uma Casa (@UmaCasaSF) April 2, 2020
Uma Casa is located at 1550 Church Street. Faria tells GMA piri piri chicken is the most popular item on the menu and did a cooking demonstration from his kitchen.
"We have a chicken that has been cut in half. For the marinade we are going to use some white wine, this is a Portuguese white wine, but you can use any dry white wine, we have a little bit of red wine vinegar, some bay leaves, some garlic cloves," Faria said.
The homemade Portuguese spice mix includes "a little bit of paprika, cumin, coriander, all spice, clove and a little bit of ground pepper and kosher salt," he said.
Faria shared the following full recipe for piri piri chicken with GMA:
Ingredients (serves 4-8)
2 chickens split in half (4 halves) or spatchcocked
For the marinade (also called vinho d'alhos):
2 cups dry white wine (vinho verde)
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
7-8 cloves of garlic smashed or coarsely chopped
5-6 dry bay leaves
2 tablespoons massa de malagueta (Portuguese crushed pepper sauce, substitute Sambal Oelek if you don't have it)
2 tablespoons kosher or sea salt
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon cumin 1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 tsp ground black pepper
Pinch of allspice
Pinch of clove
For glaze
1/4 cup of Portuguese Piri Piri sauce (available in most specialty stores os easily found online) or substitute with favorite hot sauce
For the Piri Piri aioli
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Piri Piri sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 cloves of garlic grated or finely minced
Directions
To make the marinade, place the ingredients together in a bowl, whisk until well combined, pour over chicken and marinade for 8-24 hours.
To cook the chicken, on a grill over medium heat, place the chicken skin side down, cook until the skin is golden brown and crispy with a slight char. Turn over, and finish cooking until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Using a brush, lightly glaze both side of the chicken with Piri Piri sauce.
Serve with fries, a green salad and Piri Piri aioli.
Mix all of the ingredients for the aioli in a bowl and whisk well to combine.
