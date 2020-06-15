Pixar's 'Out' features 1st LGBTQ lead character for studio

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Animator Steven Clay Hunter has spent more than 20 years bringing Pixar characters to life, but it's his most recent creation that brought tears to his eyes.Hunter wrote and directed "Out," the latest short from Pixar's SparkShorts program and the first project from the studio to feature an LGBTQ lead. The story revolves around Greg, who's struggling to come out to his parents, and includes several scenes with his boyfriend."I sat down. I was drawing on my iPad and drew that board of the two of them sitting on the bed and I started to bawl. I got really emotional. Oh my God. I've never drawn this. I've never seen this," explains Hunter.The story focuses on Greg's relationship with his mother and involves some fantastical elements, like a magic dog and cat who live in the clouds. For the Hunter, the story is personal."I grew up in a small town where I didn't see examples of gay men living a life," Hunter recalls. "I wanted to create something for that 7-year-old kid in me that could look at something and point at it with his parents in the room and say, 'That's me,' and share themselves and could get the family talking."Timed to be released on Disney+ during Pride Month, producer Max Sachar says that he's feeling the love."I'm a straight man but I'm a large advocate and ally for every perspective through film. As filmmakers, we have a unique ability and power to have a little bit more of a compassionate perspective of the world that we live in which Is full of all walks of life," said Sachar.