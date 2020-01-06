Health & Fitness

Plants on your desk at work can help reduce stress, study finds

AWAJI, Japan -- If you've been thinking about sprucing up your office with a plant, you might want to go ahead and get one. A newly-published study says having plants on your office desk is a big help when it comes to reducing stress.

Researchers at the University of Hyogo in Japan looked at 63 office employees in real-world settings.

They had the workers take a three-minute rest with their desk plant there, whenever they felt fatigued.

The data showed an overwhelming majority of employees had much lower pulse rates with a small indoor plant compared to without one.

The study was conducted with six different types of plants. Researchers found all types helped reduce stress levels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthnaturestressu.s. & worldworkplaceoffice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News