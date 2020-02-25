Police cruiser rammed by driver suspected of running over 2 homeless people in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man and woman have been taken into custody after San Francisco police say they ran over two homeless people with their car and rammed into a police cruiser.

Authorities say the officer's vehicle was hit on Crown Terrace in Twin Peaks Monday night.



However, it all started earlier in the evening in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood when police received a report of a driver running over two homeless people. Officers say both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver had been seen yelling threats at homeless people.

Police say when the suspect's car rammed into the cruiser, the man behind the wheel and a woman in the passenger's seat tried to run from the scene but officers caught up with the pair.

According to SFPD, one officer has non-life threatening injuries and the male suspect was also hurt.
