Police: Women found duct taped along New York's Hudson River identified as sisters

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --
Police have identified the two women whose duct-taped bodies were found washed up along New York's Hudson River as sisters from Virginia.

Police said the bodies of 16-year-old Tala Farea and 22-year-old Rotana Farea, of Fairfax, were found around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of 68th Street and Riverside Park.

Responding officers found the bodies laying on rocks near the river.

A missing child's poster said the women were last seen on August 24, but no photographs were included.

RELATED: Headless body found in fish tank after San Francisco homeowner reported missing

A police source tells Eyewitness News the bodies were bound together with duct tape, with tape around their waists and feet, facing each other.

Both were fully clothed, and there were no signs of trauma.

Sources believe the bodies washed ashore with the tide and stayed when the tide went out.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.
