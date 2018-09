In the November election , California voters will decide on 11 propositions . Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 4.Authorizes bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Initiative statuteA YES vote supports authorizing the State to issue $ 1.5 Billion in bonds to build, expand, renovate, and equip qualifying children's hospitals in California. This includes 13 hospitals across California. Locally, this would benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital & Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Stanford).The backers of Proposition 4 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.California Children's Hospital Association, California Teachers Association, Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Stanford)Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (Group that sponsored Proposition 13 to limit property tax increases in 1978)State estimates the bond would cost taxpayers $ 2.9 Billion over 35 years.