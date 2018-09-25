SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 4.
PROPOSITION 4:
Authorizes bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Initiative statute
SUMMARY:
A YES vote supports authorizing the State to issue $ 1.5 Billion in bonds to build, expand, renovate, and equip qualifying children's hospitals in California. This includes 13 hospitals across California. Locally, this would benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital & Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Stanford).
HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:
The backers of Proposition 4 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.
MAJOR BACKERS:
California Children's Hospital Association, California Teachers Association, Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Stanford)
MAJOR OPPONENTS:
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (Group that sponsored Proposition 13 to limit property tax increases in 1978)
IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:
State estimates the bond would cost taxpayers $ 2.9 Billion over 35 years.
*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.