2018-ELECTION

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4: Children's hospital bonds initiative

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 4.

PROPOSITION 4:

Authorizes bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Initiative statute

SUMMARY:

A YES vote supports authorizing the State to issue $ 1.5 Billion in bonds to build, expand, renovate, and equip qualifying children's hospitals in California. This includes 13 hospitals across California. Locally, this would benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital & Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Stanford).

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

The backers of Proposition 4 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:

California Children's Hospital Association, California Teachers Association, Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Stanford)

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (Group that sponsored Proposition 13 to limit property tax increases in 1978)

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

State estimates the bond would cost taxpayers $ 2.9 Billion over 35 years.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.
