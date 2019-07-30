Politics

Seesaw installation brings children together on both sides of the border

SUNDLAN PARK, N.M. -- Bright pink steel seesaws are bringing children together on both sides of the United States-Mexico border.

The seesaws were brought Monday to Sunland Park, New Mexico which is separated from neighboring Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, by a steel border wall fence.

They were designed by San Fratello, associate professor of interior design at San Jose State University, and Ronald Rael, an Architecture professor at the University of California-Berkley.

The professors drew up the design of what they called the "Teeter-Totter Wall" back in 2009.

"The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side," Rael said in an Instagram post.



The see-saws were available for use at the border on Monday for around 30 minutes but the professors hope to continue their project by installing more seesaws along the border in the future.
