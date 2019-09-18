Barack Obama to speak at tech conference in SF today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former President Barack Obama will be paying a visit to San Francisco today.Mr. Obama will be speaking at an invitation-only event hosted by the tech company Splunk. It produces software for searching and analyzing large amounts of data."The Beginning of Everything" conference will focus on how big tech companies can responsibly collect and manage information across the internet.Mr. Obama's 2008 and 2012 election campaigns relied heavily on data analysis.The event will take place at August Hall on Mason Street.