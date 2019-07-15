jackie speier

Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier visits McAllen Border Patrol station in Texas

TEXAS (KGO) -- Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier was with a group of Democrats Saturday who visited migrants detained at the McAllen Border Patrol station in Texas.

She tweeted these photos:








Speier says some of the migrants have been held up to 60 days with no showers or toothbrushes, and that they've been given no information.

All pleaded with the lawmakers to call their families.

Speier wrote that agents aren't social or health care providers, but are doing their best.
