Bay Area lawyer who went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh: 'I'm worried'

"Brett is qualified. Brett is smart. But Brett is going to change the role of the Supreme Court in the country as we know it." Vernon Grigg went to Yale Law School with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and shared his thoughts with ABC7 News. (KGO-TV)