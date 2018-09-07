SUPREME COURT

Bay Area lawyer who went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh: 'I'm worried'

EMBED </>More Videos

"Brett is qualified. Brett is smart. But Brett is going to change the role of the Supreme Court in the country as we know it." Vernon Grigg went to Yale Law School with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and shared his thoughts with ABC7 News. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bay Area lawyer Vernon Grigg went to Yale Law School at the same time as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Grigg spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze in our San Francisco studio about what Kavanaugh was like.

"No one has anything really bad to say about Brett personally," Grigg said. "He's warm, he's engaged, he's funny. He's really quick with the wit."

RELATED: Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in hot water after hearing

That being said, Grigg doesn't think Kavanaugh was necessarily the brightest star of their class.

"He didn't really distinguish himself as the smartest person, in part because he was pretty quiet. He listened more than he talked," Grigg recalled.

But Grigg didn't mince words when it comes to the impact he believes Kavanaugh could have on the court: "He's an originalist," Grigg explained. "Brett is qualified. Brett is smart. But Brett is going to change the role of the Supreme Court in the country as we know it."

RELATED: SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at San Francisco law firm

"As a father of daughters, as a black man in this country, as a person who's in favor of voting rights, I'm worried about where the Court will take us with his participation," Grigg concluded.

Grigg is the CEO and founder of The Center for Public Equality, a public benefit corporation that works to fight voter suppression efforts among other aims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldsupreme courtPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpdemocratsrepublicansSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in hot water after hearing
SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at SF law firm
SUPREME COURT
Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in hot water after hearing
Confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Baker who won same-sex wedding cake case sues Colorado over new bias case
2 million CA workers may be impacted by independent contractor changes
More supreme court
POLITICS
What Really Matters: Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Trump wants Justice Department to investigate NY Times op-ed writer
More Politics
Top Stories
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Window system at SF's Millennium Tower discontinued
$5.3 million home in SF wrecked after Airbnb rental
WATCH LIVE: Porsche convertible leads authorities on chase across LA County
Mac Miller dies in his LA home at age of 26
Attorneys speak out after date set for Ghost Ship trial
VIDEO: 'Superpod' of dolphins racing along California coast
Liquid nitrogen tank falls off truck, creates hazmat situation in Pleasanton
Show More
Tesla shake-up after CEO Elon Musk smokes marijuana during interview
Fire burning at ALCO Metals in San Leandro has been contained
Watch out for this email scam
Final demolition of old Bay Bridge piers scheduled for Saturday
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Museum of Art, Roxanne's Biscotti
More News