Billboard Controversy: Phil Matier breaks down billboard depicting Mayor Breed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A political billboard put up is causing controversy in San Francisco.

RELATED: San Francisco elected officials condemn billboard depicting Mayor London Breed

Ellen Lee Zhou, a San Francisco social worker running for Mayor of San Francisco, paid for a billboard that depicts Mayor London Breed with her feet up, smoking, thinking about the homeless while holding a stack of money.

RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed accused of swearing in 'political ally' as interim DA

San Francisco Chronicle insider Phil Matier gives his insight into the controversy.
