Politics

San Francisco elected officials condemn billboard depicting Mayor London Breed

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some of San Francisco's elected officials are condemning a billboard located in SoMa that depicts Mayor London Breed with her feet up, smoking, and holding a stack of money.

Ellen Zhou, a social worker running for San Francisco mayor, paid for the billboard.

RELATED: Controversial billboard in SF depicts Mayor Breed with her feet up, smoking, and holding stack of bills

Board of Equalization Member Malia Cohen says the press conference Monday is about elected officials and city activists coming together as one to say this ad is unacceptable.

Cohen is asking the media company to pull down the ad.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the SoMa District, says he wants to denounce the anti-black billboard that has "no place in San Francisco." Haney says he is denouncing the candidate who put it up.

More TOP STORIES News