San Francisco elected officials condemn billboard depicting Mayor London Breed

Ellen Zhou, a social worker running for San Francisco mayor, paid for the billboard.
Board of Equalization Member Malia Cohen says the press conference Monday is about elected officials and city activists coming together as one to say this ad is unacceptable.
Cohen is asking the media company to pull down the ad.
Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the SoMa District, says he wants to denounce the anti-black billboard that has "no place in San Francisco." Haney says he is denouncing the candidate who put it up.
Ellen Zhou also ran for mayor last year and told ABC7 news she didn't mean for the billboard to be controversial but for people to focus on her message.
Full story: ⬇️https://t.co/mSRl8K3n4P@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/B72SLfLugc