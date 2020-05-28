Politics

Black Lives Matter demonstrators shutdown busy LA freeway in protest of George Floyd death- LIVE

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

An estimated 500 to 1,000 people participated in the event, starting near City Hall and then marching through downtown.

RELATED: Minneapolis mayor: Officer who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged

It appears the event was not cleared with city officials in advance as there was a minimal police presence in the area.

Crowds were blocking downtown streets in the area of Temple and Los Angeles streets as they carried signs and stood still in the intersection.

The crowds seem packed tightly together, with few people observing social distancing. The use of masks appeared to also only be sporadic.

The march was a reaction to the death of Floyd and video showing an officer placing his knee of Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed on the ground.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countydowntown lablack lives matterprotestpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how California's unemployment extension program works
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
CA nail salons: Newsom to meet with lawmakers about guidelines to safely reopen
BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track
Mayor: Cop who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Dr. Cody says
Show More
Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine: Poll
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
More TOP STORIES News