Black Lives Matter demonstrators shutdown busy LA freeway in protest of George Floyd death- LIVE

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
An estimated 500 to 1,000 people participated in the event, starting near City Hall and then marching through downtown.
It appears the event was not cleared with city officials in advance as there was a minimal police presence in the area.
Crowds were blocking downtown streets in the area of Temple and Los Angeles streets as they carried signs and stood still in the intersection.
The crowds seem packed tightly together, with few people observing social distancing. The use of masks appeared to also only be sporadic.
The march was a reaction to the death of Floyd and video showing an officer placing his knee of Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed on the ground.
