California Republican Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox visits Bay Area

On November 6, California will have a new governor. It will either be the Democratic candidate Gavin Newsom or his Republican contender, John Cox. Cox hasn't spent too much timeIn the Bay Area, but today he was in San Francisco speaking to the Bay Area Council.It was impossible for Republican Candidate John Cox to sidestep the Brett Kavanaugh controversy today during his visit to the Bay Area Council."I think the President has a prerogative to appoint who he wants to and I think it's sad that this is all coming out like this, it should have happened before," the 63 year-old Cox told agroup of people attending today's forum.Other than that, he says, he's not focused on it one iota. Instead, Cox says he has his eye on the problems in California.For starters, the former Chicago businessman and real estate investor says he wants to lower taxes which are hurting the working class the most."You can't have an economy with a think layer at the top and everybody else really having a tough go of it," explained Cox.He admits his biggest challenge will be to make California more affordable in the area of housing--one of the reasons people are moving out of the state. It's an issue that both Cox and Democratic candidate Gavin Newsom agree on."The folks running for governor understand there is a lot of frustration among the population and that people are looking for different approaches to solve these problems of extremely high costs of housing that's beyond anybody's reach," said Jim Wunderman, President and CEO of the Bay Area Council who was moderating the event.Both Newsom and Cox have also talked about making changes to the state pension plans which are badly underfunded."They've been telling that they've been putting money away and that they are going to get pensions and they have not been putting nowhere near enough money," said Cox who says he will make it one of his priorities if elected.One the issue of immigration, Cox was against the construction of a border wall but changed his mind, after he was endorsed by President Trump last May.