2018-ELECTION

California upgrades cybersecurity in all 58 counties

EMBED </>More Videos

The California secretary of state unveiled plans to beef up election cybersecurity in all 58 California counties in the lead up to the mid-term election on Nov. 6. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
On Tuesday, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla unveiled plans to beef up election cybersecurity in all 58 California counties leading up to the midterm election on November 6.

Padilla said, in addition, mistakes made by DMV in registering voters could potentially undermine confidence in the electoral process.

RELATED: California DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote

He said there are red flags in light of hacking attempts in 2016. In California, he said people probed and scanned for vulnerabilities in the state's general network but there was zero evidence of actual hacking.

The $168 million plan to upgrade California voting systems is in partnership with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. Their cybersecurity expert, Matthew Masterson, said, "The Russian government made brazen attempts to undermine our democracy through targeting of state election infrastructure, hacking leak operations and just information. Heading into 2018, election systems remain a target for cyber actors."

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

The plan's call for the assessment and replacement of aging servers and firewalls coupled with training to identify phishing campaigns. The secretary of state also addressed DMV botching up more than 24,000 recent voter registrations, including 1,500 non-citizens who may have been registered to vote by a processing error. He said, "What we have done, as soon as we heard about it, is we immediately took action and cancelled the registration of those 1,400 to 1,500 individuals. They are being taken off the rolls. Those mistakes from DMV are absolutely not acceptable."

He says he is exploring the option of freezing the "motor voter" program designed to get more people casting ballots. Officials are asking voters to report any unusual things they notice online or in polling places.

For more stories and videos related to the 2018 election, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingsecuritysecurity breachelectionvote 20182018-electionDMVCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018-ELECTION
Prop C: Taxing big businesses to help SF homeless
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Prop C: Taxing big businesses to help SF homeless
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect who allegedly stole San Jose police car while in handcuffs re-arrested
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
SJ clergyman opens up about being sexually abused by priest
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 3, headed for Florida's Gulf Coast
'Snapcrap' app drawing attention to SF's dirty streets
Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies
Legendary SF Mexican bakery, La Victoria, to close
Women's-focused club The Wing opens in San Francisco
Show More
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Prop C: Taxing big businesses to help SF homeless
Santa Rosa fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
More News