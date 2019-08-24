2020 presidential election

Candidates face opposition on Day 2 of Democratic summer meeting in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Attendees and candidates at the second day of the Democratic National Convention Summer Meeting were met by more than 200 demonstrators making their presence and position on climate change known.

The environmental group Sunrise Movement calling for an official DNC debate surrounding the issue of climate change.



Montana Governor and presidential hopeful Steve Bullock weighed in, saying he would support it.

On the hotel grounds it was a flurry of attendees and candidates, who spent a great amount of time-responding to tweets from the President including one continuing the trade war with China and calling for American companies to find alternative countries to work with.

"He's not King George the Third...although he's acting like Crazy King George the Third. He doesn't get to Tweet out order to American companies. That's not how our democracy works," said Marianna Williamson.

RELATED: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker speak at DNC event in San Francisco

Just as Representative Seth Moulton announced his withdraw from the race, the president Tweeted blaming the representative from Massachusetts for the Dow being down 573 points.

"I'm glad he thinks I have more influence over Wall Street than he does, and that the Dow is disappointed. I'm now in the race," said Moulton, laughing.

RELATED: Chaotic scene as DNC votes down climate change debate at San Francisco meeting



New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang responded to criticism that with a wide field of candidates, the Democratic party needs to focus on unity.

"The process has already begun. The voting is still months away and we're still heading into a third debate. I'm not at all concerned that there are different visions for the country."

The Summer Meeting continues and wraps up on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscoenvironmentpresidential racepresidential debatedemocratselection2020 presidential electionclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Court: Electoral College members not bound by popular vote
Presidential candidates speak at DNC event in SF
Steyer defends presidential run, talks climate change in SF
Stacey Abrams launches initiative to combat voter suppression
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
SMART begins testing passenger trains on new Larkspur extension
Suspect in Sacramento shooting arrested in Antioch
Judge sentences suspect in 1995 San Mateo Co. kidnapping case
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
Peninsula high school setting trends with phone-free policy
AccuWeather Forecast: Fog overnight to linger into the afternoon
Show More
SJPD headquarters first in nation to fly pride flag
Measles patient visited SoCal tourist destinations in August
Marlon Wayans talks character development for Netflix's 'Sextuplets'
Cocaine worth $1M hidden in bananas shipped to grocery stores
Sonoma County to hold full-scale evacuation drill
More TOP STORIES News