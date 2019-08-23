2020 presidential election

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker speak at DNC event in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a dozen presidential candidates are in San Francisco for the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting. On Thursday night there was also a DNC fundraiser at the Fairmont Hotel.

"We're gonna take back our democracy in 439 days!" No rest until election day - that's how DNC Chair, Tom Perez, kicked off the evening.

California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also spoke. But, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker were the headliners at Thursday night's 'I Will Vote' Gala.

"When our nation is down low and trying to be dragged down by demagogues and bigots and hate-mongers, we can make sure that from that point, we do rise," said Senator Booker.

RELATED: Chaotic scene as DNC votes down climate change debate at SF meeting

Senator Warren spoke in the same vein, saying, "when I lead the Democratic Party, we will be a party of moral clarity, a party of courage."

The presidential candidates both said that democrats need to have bigger aspirations than just beating Donald Trump.

"We will break up big ag, we will break up big banks, and we will break up big tech," said

Warren, staying true to her longstanding position, that the U.S. economy is rigged for the rich and powerful.

Booker also spoke about raising up the less fortunate, saying, "I have people on my block that work longer hours than my parents and I still them at our supermarket, using food stamps to feed their family."

The three-day DNC summer meeting runs through Saturday at San Francisco's Union Square Hilton.

There are still 22 democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 race. Thirteen of the candidates are in the Bay Area for the convention.

Front runner, former vice president, Joe Biden, is not scheduled to appear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscovotingdemocratselizabeth warren2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Court: Electoral College members not bound by popular vote
Steyer defends presidential run, talks climate change in SF
Stacey Abrams launches initiative to combat voter suppression
Who's running for president in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
AccuWeather Forecast: Humidity gone, warmth remains
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family finds paper in Popeyes chicken tenders
3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Lake County
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
Shasta County wildfire burns 600 acres, 40 percent contained
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
Show More
Gunfire erupts in East Bay park, injuring one
With Authority: Devin Haney-- Boxing's next superstar
Notable figures who have died recently
Man on Bay Bridge causes major traffic delays
Passengers on flight from Oakland evacuated after report of possible smoke
More TOP STORIES News