Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker speak at DNC event in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a dozen presidential candidates are in San Francisco for the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting. On Thursday night there was also a DNC fundraiser at the Fairmont Hotel."We're gonna take back our democracy in 439 days!" No rest until election day - that's how DNC Chair, Tom Perez, kicked off the evening.California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also spoke. But, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker were the headliners at Thursday night's 'I Will Vote' Gala."When our nation is down low and trying to be dragged down by demagogues and bigots and hate-mongers, we can make sure that from that point, we do rise," said Senator Booker.Senator Warren spoke in the same vein, saying, "when I lead the Democratic Party, we will be a party of moral clarity, a party of courage."The presidential candidates both said that democrats need to have bigger aspirations than just beating Donald Trump."We will break up big ag, we will break up big banks, and we will break up big tech," saidWarren, staying true to her longstanding position, that the U.S. economy is rigged for the rich and powerful.Booker also spoke about raising up the less fortunate, saying, "I have people on my block that work longer hours than my parents and I still them at our supermarket, using food stamps to feed their family."The three-day DNC summer meeting runs through Saturday at San Francisco's Union Square Hilton.There are still 22 democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 race. Thirteen of the candidates are in the Bay Area for the convention.Front runner, former vice president, Joe Biden, is not scheduled to appear.