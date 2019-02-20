POLITICS

Covington Catholic HS students were not instigators in confrontational video, Kentucky bishop says

EMBED </>More Videos

Jarring videos show a crowd of teenage boys sporting "Make America Great Again" hats as they seemingly intimidate and mock a group of Native Americans at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C.

COVINGTON, Ky. --
A Kentucky diocese investigation has determined that Catholic school boys didn't instigate a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial that went viral on social media.

Covington Bishop Roger Foys initially condemned the students' behavior after a video showed one teenager face-to-face with a Native American man. Days later, Foys apologized for "making a statement prematurely."

The students were in Washington for an anti-abortion rally last month when they encountered a group of black street preachers who were shouting insults at both them and a group of Native Americans. The bishop now says the students "were placed in a situation that was at once bizarre and even threatening."

Both the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, and the Covington student shown in the video have said they were attempting to defuse the situation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
  • Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation at Lincoln Memorial




Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpnative americanwashington d.c.teenagershigh schoolcatholic school
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
San Jose mayor proposes new plan to curb gun violence
Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project
Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court bench in public session after surgery
More Politics
Top Stories
UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Oakland teachers, school district head back to the negotiating table
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Show More
Trash washing into San Francisco Bay despite efforts to keep it clean
Healthy heart cooking ideas
Samsung unveils new foldable phone
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News