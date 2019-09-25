Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro visits Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro is visiting the Bay Area on Wednesday.

Castro planned to visit the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland and meet with residents at 11:30 a.m.

Fruitvale Station is where Oscar Grant was shot and killed in 2009 by a BART police officer.

Afterwards, Castro will tour a homeless encampment on Alameda Avenue.

He has released a housing platform that includes investments to end homelessness by 2028 nationwide.
