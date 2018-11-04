SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The countdown is on for one of the most anticipated midterm elections we've likely seen in decades. With Election Day closing in fast and early voting in full swing, there's also a last-minute push to get people to read up on the issues and vote Tuesday.
Recording artist and Oakland native MC Hammer brought the star power and his support to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in her reelection bid.
"This is the perfect person for this time, and this era for the city of Oakland," he said.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
He's just one celebrity in a wave nationwide who are supporting candidates and urging people to vote.
The line was out the door Sunday for early voting at San Francisco City Hall.
"It was just easier with my work schedule to come Sunday with the family and vote," said resident Kyle Wayne.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
Inside, it was crowded with voters cast and your ballots. The director of elections says early turnout has been good at about 60 percent.
"We're trying to make access to voting and getting ballots as easy as possible," said San Francisco Elections Director John Arntz.
RELATED: California Races, Propositions: What to watch on Bay Area ballots for midterm elections
Ballot drop off kiosks are set up outside city hall on the sidewalk of Polk and Grove streets.
From rent control to repealing the state's gas tax and electing a new governor, voters have a lot on their plate.
RELATED: A look at all the California propositions
San Jose State University political science Professor Melinda Jackson predicts voter turnout will be especially high among younger voters on Tuesday.
"Based on the data so far, we do see a bump in voter registration among younger voters, I do think we'll see higher turnout among younger voters," she said.
Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.