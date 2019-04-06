immigration

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: 'My baby couldn't sleep for three weeks,' A mom's nightmare 2 months after being separated from her daughter by ICE

By Luz Pena
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Honduran mother and her one-year-old daughter were reunited after being separated by ICE.

Walking with an ankle monitor attached to her right leg is Sindy Flores. She says her every move is being tracked by U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement.

Flores was reunited with 18-month-old Gretchen Juliet on January 29th at San Francisco International Airport. The baby was taken from the father at the U.S. Mexico border. It took more than a month for Sindy to find her daughter through immigration records. The baby had been taken to an immigration shelter in Texas.

RELATED: VIDEO: Honduran mother, baby separated at US-Mexico border reunite at San Francisco International Airport



"For more than three weeks after I got her, she wouldn't sleep at night. She didn't want anyone to approach her. It was difficult," said Flores.

The family fled Honduras after Flores says gang members threatened her family. Two months after her reunification, Flores says she is taking Gretchen to therapy once a week. "Ever since she was given back to me, I haven't been able to change her diaper without Gretchen screaming. She didn't use to do this," said Flores.

The 23-year-old mom is struggling to find a place to live and can't work without a legal permit. Crystal Suarez, the Director of Family Resource Centers and Behavioral Health in the Mission, says many migrant parents like Flores also face trauma.

"When you do experience trauma, you can't say that after a certain amount of time they are going to overcome it," said Suarez. More than 200 migrant families receive mental help at this Center every year.

RELATED: Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at San Francisco International Airport


Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they could not speak specifics about this case and added, "ICE looks at every case individuality on its own merits and it makes decisions based on the factors on that specific case."

When I first interviewed Flores two months ago, she said crossing the border and being separated from Gretchen wasn't worth it. So, we asked her again, "I don't know that I can answer that question now..."

Next Tuesday, Sindy Flores is scheduled to meet with an immigration judge to speak about the next steps of her case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscomexicochildrenu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpiceabc7 originalsimmigrationborder crisis
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Morning Update: Fire at Oakland building, Gilroy Garlic Festival, ICE flights investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News