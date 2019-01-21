Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear, that no matter what the color of our skin or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by God. #MLKDay https://t.co/pEaVpCB8M4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown discussed the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday and and reflected on what he means for society in the era of President Trump."Just think, if MLK was alive today, what he would be saying about Donald Trump," he said. "I think he would be saying a prayer for him, frankly, because I would think he would think the guy needs a prayer, he needs some redirecting."