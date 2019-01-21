MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown discusses legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Trump era

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown reflects on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he means to society today in the era of President Trump. (KGO-TV)

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown discussed the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday and and reflected on what he means for society in the era of President Trump.

"Just think, if MLK was alive today, what he would be saying about Donald Trump," he said. "I think he would be saying a prayer for him, frankly, because I would think he would think the guy needs a prayer, he needs some redirecting."

