CLIMATE CHANGE

Gov. Brown signs green bills on electric ferry in San Francisco Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

"They're all bills which block offshore drilling and facilitate charging stations for electric vehicles," Gov. Brown said. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This week's Global Climate Action Summit moved to San Francisco Bay, where Gov. Jerry Brown signed package of environmental bills on board a ferry.

"They're all bills which block offshore drilling and facilitate charging stations for electric vehicles, common-sense stuff to make California more resilient and cleaner for everybody," Brown said.

RELATED: Hundreds protest Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco

Brown said carbon accounts for 50 percent of the state's greenhouse gas emissions.

This Red and White Fleet ferry is a new all electric hybrid.

"It's our first voyage we are operating on all-electric mode now," said Joe Burgard, Red and White Fleet vice president.

RELATED: Ship tows plastic clean-up system out of San Francisco Bay to Pacific Ocean

The Red and White fleet vows to make its entire fleet all electric by 2025.

The Global Climate Action Summit, hosted by Gov. Brown, will continue in San Francisco on Friday.
