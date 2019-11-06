PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Gov. Gavin Newsom pressures PG&E to 'transform' utility

By Leslie Brinkley
SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Years of wildfires and then this year's blackouts led to a meeting at the capitol this morning. PG&E's top executives walked into the governor's office to sit down with attorneys representing both the utility and wildfire victims along with Gavin Newsom himself.

Forty-five minutes later a contingent of at least 30 people walked across the street to continue meeting in basement conference rooms at the State Department of Finance.

RELATED: 22 mayors, including San Jose's, pushing to make PG&E customer owned

According to the Governor's Office, Newsom reiterated his frustration with PG&E and pushed for a resolution that results in a "transformed utility."

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson defended last month's blackouts as preventing more catastrophic fires.

RELATED: ABC7 special 'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?'

"Ten years from now we will be done with PSPS and there will be fewer every year," Johsnon said. "We are going to do things to sectionalize the system, build microgrids and resilient zones. I'm hoping we get there quicker than that."

The governor's spokesperson Nathan Click said, "The governor spelled out in vivid detail what the blackouts and PG&E's long-term neglect of safety investments cost the people of the state. He employed stakeholders to work as swiftly as if they had lost a loved one in the Camp Fire."

If a swift resolution is not reached in advance of the next fire season, the governor threatened that the state will intervene.

Go here for the latest stories about the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniasacramentogavin newsompower outagepg&epg&e public safety power shutoffwildfire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
Mayors pushing to make PG&E customer owned
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area, SoCal today
LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing video shows altercation involving minors, security at SF mall
SF district attorney race is worth watching
Kincade Fire: Vineyard owner loses $250,000 in grapes
WATCH IN 60: Lawmakers meet with PG&E, proposed express lanes, mini horse on BART
'The Little Mermaid Live!': Behind-the-scenes look at dress rehearsal, set
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
Police surround motel after possible sighting of escaped inmate
Show More
Mayors pushing to make PG&E customer owned
SF moves forward with carpool, express lane plan for Hwy 101, I-280
Distinguished science award goes to Bay Area teen
Kittens glued to TV as black cat interrupts NFL game
Radio host catching heat for comparing 'ok, boomer' to n-word
More TOP STORIES News