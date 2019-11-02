Building a Better Bay Area: ABC7 special 'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?'

ABC7 News I-Team Reporter Dan Noyes will feature new interviews with PG&E, ABC7 News Contributor Phil Matier will weigh in on the politics surrounding the Bay Area's power crisis and ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma will address climate change and the new normal in local weather forecasting.
ABC7 News has investigated the issues surrounding PG&E since before state lawmakers deregulated the energy producers in 1996, through the energy crisis and rolling blackouts of the early 2000s, during the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion in 2010, and throughout the recent wildfires fires and Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
"This is a conversation we are all having at after this historic week," said ABC7 News President and General Manager Tom Cibrowski in a statement. "Everybody in the Bay Area wants to know how we can avoid another round of blackouts and what is the best path forward?"
ABC7 News Director Tracey Watkowski adds, "We have been telling incredible stories of heroism to save entire communities threatened by the Kincade Fire and all of the perseverance during the power shut-offs," "We will bring it all together to talk about what appears to be 'the new normal' in the Bay Area and how we all get through it together." ABC7 will continue to devote more reporting and resources to getting answers and finding solutions as rebuilding and recovery begins from the recent fires and power shutoffs.
Check out some of the segments from the special below:
