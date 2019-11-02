Gov. Gavin Newsom to PG&E: Get your act together, or we'll do it for you

By Phil Matier
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom laid out an ambitious plan to makeover or possibly even take over Pacific Gas and Electric unless the utility giant makes drastic changes in its fire safety and blackout record.

"PG&E as we know it cannot persist and continue. It has to be completely transformed-culturally transformed, operationally transformed, with a safety culture first and foremost."

ABC7 SPECIAL: 'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?'

Newsom will convene a task force in the hopes of working jointly with PG&E and the Federal Bankruptcy Court to speed up the hardening of the system's 25,000 miles of lines to ensure they can withstand the high winds that have become a fact of life in California.

He also wants better planning on blackouts if they are needed to prevent fires.

If the utility can't make the grade, Newsom said he is open to other options including a takeover of the company's lines by cities and counties in the affected areas.

None of the options, however, would be easy-- and all would carry a hefty price tag.

And all of this is playing out as the clock starts ticking on yet another fire season that will return next year-- and with it, many of the same dangers the state has just experienced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gavin newsompower outagefiregovernornewspaperwildfirecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 men killed at Orinda Halloween party identified
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Fires & Outages: The new normal has grown old and we're tired of it
1 person killed following head-on collision involving CAL FIRE vehicle
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
Fairfield police investigating officer-involved shooting
SJ hopes to create power microgrids as back up to PG&E
Show More
Kincade Fire survivors witness damage, losses for first time
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Heat Holders socks and Ginger Elizabeth chocolates!
Santa Rosa residents team up to help victims of the Kincade Fire, PG&E power shutoff
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
Bay Area students affected by fires, power shutoffs get extension from colleges
More TOP STORIES News