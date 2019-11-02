End of California as we know it? New York Times opinion writer weighs in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Farhad Manjoo, a Mountain View resident who is also an opinion columnist for the New York Times, wrote a piece that is asking a very startling question about the future of California.

ABC7 SPECIAL: 'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?'

Manjoo piece on Thursday declares, "it's the end of California as we know it, and I don't feel fine."

Farhad spoke with ABC7 News about his piece.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
power outagefirenewspaperwildfirecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 men killed at Orinda Halloween party identified
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Fires & Outages: The new normal has grown old and we're tired of it
I-TEAM: History of PG&E's power problems
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
Climate change contributing to wildfires, power outages
1 person killed following head-on collision involving CAL FIRE vehicle
Show More
Fairfield police investigating officer-involved shooting
Newsom to PG&E: Get your act together, or we'll do it for you
SJ hopes to create power microgrids as back up to PG&E
Kincade Fire survivors witness damage, losses for first time
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Heat Holders socks and Ginger Elizabeth chocolates!
More TOP STORIES News