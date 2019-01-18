Governor Gavin Newsom visited with TSA workers at Sacramento International Airport Thursday, who are struggling during the fourth week of the government shutdown."Because of the shutdown and being furloughed, basically not getting paid, I had to put a for sale sign on my house on Sunday," said a tearful TSA employee.The Governor slammed the U.S. Department of Labor for stating that federal employees, working without pay, are not eligible for unemployment benefits. "Shame on them."Last week, Newsom encouraged thousands of furloughed California workers to apply for unemployment insurance. And now, the governor is vowing to help the currently unpaid government employees get the money they need and are owed."From a moral perspective, there's no debate on this issue and we will blow back aggressively on the department of labor."Airports are also helping their security workers. The Alameda County Food Bank has placed bins at Oakland's airport, to collect food donations for furloughed federal workers.The Port of Oakland and Airlines are providing lunches to TSA workers, who are also getting assistance paying for parking. And volunteers are helping TSA employees sign up for unemployment benefits at Oakland Airport.In San Jose, City Council approved a plan to provide no-interest, short-term loans to federal airport employees at San Jose International Airport, who are impacted by the shutdown. Workers would eventually repay the loans, once they receive backpay.At SFO, security screeners work for a private contractor, not the federal government, so they are still getting paid despite the shutdown.