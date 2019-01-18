GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

California Governor Gavin Newsom slams federal government after meeting with unpaid TSA workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor Gavin Newsom visited with TSA workers at Sacramento International Airport, who are struggling during the fourth week of the government shutdown.

Governor Gavin Newsom visited with TSA workers at Sacramento International Airport Thursday, who are struggling during the fourth week of the government shutdown.
Kate Larsen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Governor Gavin Newsom visited with TSA workers at Sacramento International Airport Thursday, who are struggling during the fourth week of the government shutdown.

"Because of the shutdown and being furloughed, basically not getting paid, I had to put a for sale sign on my house on Sunday," said a tearful TSA employee.

The Governor slammed the U.S. Department of Labor for stating that federal employees, working without pay, are not eligible for unemployment benefits. "Shame on them."

RELATED: Government shutdown hits day 22, becomes longest federal closure in US history

Last week, Newsom encouraged thousands of furloughed California workers to apply for unemployment insurance. And now, the governor is vowing to help the currently unpaid government employees get the money they need and are owed.

"From a moral perspective, there's no debate on this issue and we will blow back aggressively on the department of labor."

Airports are also helping their security workers. The Alameda County Food Bank has placed bins at Oakland's airport, to collect food donations for furloughed federal workers.

RELATED: Bay Area residents getting creative to make ends meet during government shutdown

The Port of Oakland and Airlines are providing lunches to TSA workers, who are also getting assistance paying for parking. And volunteers are helping TSA employees sign up for unemployment benefits at Oakland Airport.

In San Jose, City Council approved a plan to provide no-interest, short-term loans to federal airport employees at San Jose International Airport, who are impacted by the shutdown. Workers would eventually repay the loans, once they receive backpay.

At SFO, security screeners work for a private contractor, not the federal government, so they are still getting paid despite the shutdown.

See more articles about the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowngovernorTSAgovernmentgavin newsomairport newsSacramentoSan Francisco International AirportSan FranciscoOakland International AirportMineta San Jose International Airport
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Government shutdown closes USGS creating more work for UC Berkeley Earthquake lab
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Harlem Globetrotters offer free tickets to furloughed government workers
Celebrity chef opens emergency kitchen to feed furloughed gov. employees
More government shutdown
POLITICS
What you need to know about Bay Area Women's March 2019
Watchdog: Thousands more migrant families may have been separated
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Kirsten Gillibrand: What to know about potential 2020 candidate
More Politics
Top Stories
Mill Valley renewable energy CEO killed during storm
Exclusive: 2 local USPS employees allege sexual harassment
Government shutdown closes USGS creating more work for UC Berkeley Earthquake lab
Judge tentatively finds uninsulated PG&E power lines sparked 2017-2018 wildfires
Housing just for teachers to keep them in the Bay Area
Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno
What you need to know about Bay Area Women's March 2019
Police identify homeless man killed by falling tree branch in Oakland
Show More
Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK weekend?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
South Bay reservoir levels rise significantly after storms
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
More News