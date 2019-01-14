Christine works in tech in Silicon Valley. 💻 She’s decked out in @katespadeny handbag 👜 & earrings. She is also the face of the government shutdown. 💰 Do you know anybody working w/o pay or furloughed? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zmbsRTf0Dk — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 14, 2019

As the government shutdown now enters its fourth week, families of the 800,000 government workers who have been furloughed or are working without pay are going to great lengths to make ends meet.Christine Ibanez is a tech worker in Silicon Valley and judging by her Kate Spade pearlescent earrings, designer handbag and overall put-together high-end look, you would never guess she is the face of the government shutdown."Things like this designer purse, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, everything that I own that's name brand that could turn over quickly, I'm going to sell them to make ends meet." She says with the smile.We met Christine, after she listed a pair of Elton John concert tickets for sale on Craigslist."I have a couple of people interested in them so I'm hoping they'll come through because this kind of thing could literally make of break the month for us."Craigslist is riddled with similar listings from those affected by the partial government shutdown. Offering everything from used boots to home brewing kits and vacation timeshares for sale."If I type in government employee furlough I see other ads come up. There's a lot," says Christine as she shows us her tickets which she'd like to get $450 each for.Christine's husband Frederick is a customs and border patrol officer at San Francisco International Airport. But, in December, Christine says he was given 48-hours notice of deployment to San Ysidro to help secure the border. Without him at home to be with their 9-year-old son Freddy is hard enough, but working without pay for 24-days is taking it's toll."It's hard for Freddy not to see his daddy is really sad. There are tears on the phone and we miss each other," said Christine.Christine says she is proud of the work her husband is doing and has no shame in selling her luxury possessions to care for her family. She is grateful for the amount of support she's received from the community."People are amazing. I just tell people to reach out to somebody who you know is a federal worker and offer them anything. Gas for their car, groceries, food, whatever. We're not asking for handouts, we're just asking for people to buy our things and help us out."Just this past week, Governor Newsom announced the 144,000 or so furloughed workers in California can be eligible for state unemployment and other benefits.It may be too little too late for some.