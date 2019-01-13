GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Struggling Bay Area Coast Guard families receive food donations during government shutdown

U.S. Coast Guard personnel and their families were treated to a much-needed food giveaway as the Bay Area community stepped up to help.

Cornell Barnard
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
U.S. Coast Guard mechanic Kyle Turcott and his family are not used to asking for help, but on Sunday they did, as the partial government shutdown takes its toll.

"It's worrisome, I have to put food in my family's belly," said Turcott.

More than 600 Coast Guard personnel lined up in Alameda for a food and supply giveaway. 168 of them were families.

Most of the military personnel are still working without a paycheck.

"Ain't no telling, we may not get paid until the first of next month," said U.S. Coast Guard member Nathan Knight.

Jana Vicario's husband is active duty, she's got a family to feed.

"I'm thankful I have a husband who chose to serve our country with integrity, even in hard times we persevere," said Vicario.

The giveaway was made possible with donations collected by the East Bay Coast Guard Spouses Club. Organizers know the experience is humbling for those who serve our country.

"We tell them, take exactly what you need and don't feel bad, we all need help now and the community is helping us," said Danielle Manor from East Bay Coast Guard Spouses Club.

In Novato, an amazing donation drive was unfolding for North Bay Coast Guard families.

An alert on social media brought lots of help. Car after car arrived with food and supplies.

"These people are our neighbors, they've got no paychecks, it breaks my heart," said Novato resident Diane Lopez.

Organizers say a roomful of donations was collected within three hours.

"We're so excited we get to pass this out to deserving families, we just want to say a resounding thank you to everyone in this community," said Kristy Martin from the North Bay Coast Guard Spouses Club.

The donations will be distributed to families next Saturday in Novato. A military ID is required.

