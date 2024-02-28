Tthe House is expected to vote Thursday on a temporary funding bill.

House and Senate leaders reach deal to avert partial government shutdown ahead of Friday's deadline

Under the terms of the deal, the House is expected to vote Thursday on a temporary funding bill. The Senate will vote soon after.

With Democratic support, the legislation is expected to pass the House. It could face procedural hurdles in the Senate if one member objects to expediting the voting process, potentially pushing a vote past the shutdown deadline.

From left, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

If it passes, the deal would avert a partial shutdown this Friday of roughly 20% of the government, and create new funding deadlines: March 8 for that 20% and March 22 for the remaining 80%.

A March 8 deadline could leave President Joe Biden delivering his State of the Union address the night before the deadline to avert a partial shutdown.

