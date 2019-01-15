Governor Newsom holds South Bay housing crisis discussion

Governor Gavin Newsom was in the South Bay Tuesday afternoon meeting with people impacted by the housing crisis.Newsom promised more funding to build low-moderate income housing while also acknowledging that this issue won't be solved overnight."(The) California dream is in peril, unless we address this issue," said Governor Newsom, who did not mince words talking about California's housing crisis in a round table discussion with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo."This is the challenge of our generation. Our children and our future generations are going to define us based on how we tackle this challenge," added Liccardo.They heard from current and former residents of Santa Clara County who've been struggling on the housing front."It's just gotten harder and harder," said Nuemi Guzman of Los Banos. She commutes five hours round trip every day from her home simply because she can't afford a property closer to work in Santa Clara County. "The commute is killing us, we try to think that it's not because we want to stay positive," said Guzman.Like other Californians, Guzman is looking at moving out of the state due to the high cost of living.Newsom's budget proposes $1.75 billion to spur new housing production. He's also working with the legislature to help renters by placing a rent cap.Newsom also signed an executive order Tuesday to build affordable housing on excess state property. The push is to get other cities and counties on board through incentives."The state of California will not be developing these units. It's creating the conditions and supporting those efforts at the local level where we can make historic, unprecedented investments in real time. That's my resolve," said Newsom.Part of the plan is to ramp up zoning and permitting processes that would expedite development. The ambitious plan might be too late for some."It'd be great if it happened quickly, but I don't see how it would be possible," said Guzman, who will have to make the difficult decision of relocating with her family.