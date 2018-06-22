BORDER CRISIS

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home

EMBED </>More Videos

For a second time this week, protesters gathered to heckle Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. This time outside her Virginia home. (Bend the Arc: Jewish Action)

For a second time this week, protesters gathered to heckle Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. This time outside her Virginia home.

The group also played audio of crying migrant children who have been separated from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Video shared on social media shows protesters chanting "shame" as Nielsen walked to her car.

Nielsen was also heckled on Tuesday while dining at a Mexican restaurant in Washington. The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted "Shame!" and "End family separation!"

In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, "if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."

Today's protest comes days after President Trump signed an executive order to end his administration's policy of separating migrant families apprehended at the border.

Bend the Arc Jewish Action shared photos of protesters holding signs with Nielsen's face on them, labeling her a "child snatcher".

Another sign read "love, not hate that's what makes America great."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpmexicotexasborder crisisborder patrolborder wall
BORDER CRISIS
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
Activists hold protest in San Francisco demanding an end to deportations
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
More border crisis
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News