A 13-year-old Marin County boy brought White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to tears during Wednesday's press briefing when he asked her a question about school shootings."At my school, we recently had a lockdown drill. One thing that affects mine and other students' mental health is the worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?" the boy asked.Sanders responded, choking back tears, "As a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that can be more terrifying than a kid to go to school and not feel safe. This administration takes it seriously."The young journalist was Benje Choucroun, a student at Marin Country Day School in Corte Madera, on assignment with Time for Kids Magazine.Sanders went on to tell him that the president's school safety commission is meeting again this week to discuss the best way to protect kids in schools.