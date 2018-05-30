GUN VIOLENCE

Marin County 13-year-old brings White House press secretary to tears

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old Marin County boy brought White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to tears during Wednesday's press briefing. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
A 13-year-old Marin County boy brought White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to tears during Wednesday's press briefing when he asked her a question about school shootings.

RELATED: Sixth grader writes his will 'just in case' there's a school shooting

"At my school, we recently had a lockdown drill. One thing that affects mine and other students' mental health is the worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?" the boy asked.

Sanders responded, choking back tears, "As a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that can be more terrifying than a kid to go to school and not feel safe. This administration takes it seriously."

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

The young journalist was Benje Choucroun, a student at Marin Country Day School in Corte Madera, on assignment with Time for Kids Magazine.

Sanders went on to tell him that the president's school safety commission is meeting again this week to discuss the best way to protect kids in schools.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsschool shootingstudent safetysafetyu.s. & worldmarin countyPresident Donald Trumpteenstudentsgun violenceWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sixth grader writes his will in response to school shootings
Get help with improving our schools
GUN VIOLENCE
FBI hosts active shooter drill in Dublin
Flowers, notes honor victim of Trader Joe's shooting
4-year-old accidentally fatally shoots toddler cousin in SoCal
Texas toddler injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Law enforcement conducts several raids in San Mateo
More gun violence
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News