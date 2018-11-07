Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf wins re-election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4626131" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Those second and third choice selections in ranked-choice voting could become really important in an election.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has been re-elected to a second term, beating out nine challengers. She is the first Oakland mayor since Jerry Brown to win a second term.With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Schaaf won 55.98 percent of the vote. Nonprofit executive director Cat Brooks had 22.78 percent and civil rights attorney Pamela Price had 12.62 percent. None of the other challengers had more than 2 percent of the vote.Schaaf was elected mayor in 2014 after serving as a member of the Oakland City Council. She held numerous other government posts before that.Schaaf was born and raised in the Oakland area. She told ABC7 News that her top priorities in her second term would be continuing to work on making housing affordable, tackling the homeless crisis, and improving education equity.