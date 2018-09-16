SUPREME COURT

Palo Alto professor accuses Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct

President Donald Trump is nominating influential conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as he seeks to shift the nation's highest court further to the right. (WABC)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and an allegation of sexual misconduct against him (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers has come forward to The Washington Post.

Palo Alto University Professor Christine Ford tells the newspaper that Kavanaugh and a friend corralled her in a bedroom during a gathering at a house in Maryland in the early 1980s. She says that both boys were "stumbling drunk" and that the friend watched as Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and clumsily tried to pull off her clothes.

She says she tried to scream and Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand.

Ford says she escaped when Kavanaugh's friend jumped on top of them and they tumbled.

The now-53-year-old Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

Ford says she didn't reveal what happened until 2012 during couples therapy with her husband.

___

10:50 a.m.

A Democratic senator says an anonymous allegation of sexual misconduct this late in the process is unlikely to derail Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

But Doug Jones of Alabama says there's time for lawmakers to investigate. The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on the nomination Thursday.

Kavanaugh has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct dating to when he was in high school. The New Yorker magazine reported that the alleged incident took place at a party when the now 53-year-old Kavanaugh attended private school in Maryland. The woman making the allegation attended a nearby school.

The Associated Press has not confirmed The New Yorker's account. The New Yorker did not name the woman.

Jones says he wishes the matter had been raised earlier.

RELATED: Bay Area lawyer who went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh: 'I'm worried'

RELATED: Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in hot water after hearing

RELATED: SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at San Francisco law firm
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldsupreme courtPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpdemocratsrepublicansPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area lawyer who went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh: 'I'm worried'
Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in hot water after hearing
SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at SF law firm
SUPREME COURT
Bay Area lawyer who went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh: 'I'm worried'
Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in hot water after hearing
Confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Baker who won same-sex wedding cake case sues Colorado over new bias case
More supreme court
POLITICS
Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
Chilling anti-gun violence statues to make debut across US
Controversial 19th century statue removed from SF's Civic Center
Gov. Brown signs green bills on ferry in SF Bay
More Politics
Top Stories
Florence death toll rises to 15
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy
Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to authorities
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
Parents of 6-month-old in coma in Oakland make final plea
Health risks of flood waters after hurricanes
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Show More
A tale of two storms: Mangkhut and Florence wreak havoc half a world apart
Electric scooter company 'Bird' defies Santa Cruz officials
Police seek suspect after man is stabbed in downtown San Francisco
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
More News