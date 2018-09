Palo Alto professor accuses Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct

The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and an allegation of sexual misconduct against him (all times local):2:15 p.m.The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers has come forward to The Washington Post Palo Alto University Professor Christine Ford tells the newspaper that Kavanaugh and a friend corralled her in a bedroom during a gathering at a house in Maryland in the early 1980s. She says that both boys were "stumbling drunk" and that the friend watched as Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and clumsily tried to pull off her clothes.She says she tried to scream and Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand.Ford says she escaped when Kavanaugh's friend jumped on top of them and they tumbled.The now-53-year-old Kavanaugh denies the allegation.Ford says she didn't reveal what happened until 2012 during couples therapy with her husband.___10:50 a.m.A Democratic senator says an anonymous allegation of sexual misconduct this late in the process is unlikely to derail Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.But Doug Jones of Alabama says there's time for lawmakers to investigate. The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on the nomination Thursday.Kavanaugh has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct dating to when he was in high school. The New Yorker magazine reported that the alleged incident took place at a party when the now 53-year-old Kavanaugh attended private school in Maryland. The woman making the allegation attended a nearby school.The Associated Press has not confirmed The New Yorker's account. The New Yorker did not name the woman.Jones says he wishes the matter had been raised earlier.