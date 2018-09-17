Palo Alto professor willing to testify on accusations against Supreme Court nominee

The lawyer for the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says she's willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Deborah Katz represents Christine Blasey Ford, she told ABC's "Good Morning America" the accuser is "willing to cooperate" with investigators and the Senate Judiciary Committee. She says Ford, a Democrat, isn't politically motivated.Ford is a psychology professor at Palo Alto University. In an interview with "The Washington Post" over the weekend, Blasey Ford said the assault happened in the early 1980s.Her claims were initially sent in a confidential letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein. Blasey Ford says decided to speak publicly after her name was leaked.When the accusations came to light last week, Kavanaugh denied the accusations.This morning, at least three Republican senators are raising concerns about moving forward with a quick vote on Kavanaugh.