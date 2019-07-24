2020 presidential election

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg in Bay Area for 2 fundraisers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg will be in the Bay Area for at least two fundraisers.

The current mayor of South Bend, Indiana is in Menlo Park Wednesday morning.

According to "The Hollywood Reporter," he's meeting with supporters for an event hosted by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Buttigieg will be in San Francisco for another fundraiser.

