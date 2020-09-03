Politics

Rally held outside Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home amid salon visit backlash

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A rally was held Thursday afternoon outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home.

EMBED More News Videos

"We are together to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to earn a living and feed their families," said a salon owner during the rally in front of Pelosi's home in San Francisco.


This comes after backlash from the congresswoman getting a haircut indoors at a San Francisco salon while the service was prohibited under the city's COVID-19 regulations.

Video surfaced Tuesday showing Pelosi inside eSalon on Union Street in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi's visit to San Francisco hair salon was an 'honest misunderstanding,' Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says

Pelosi said Wednesday she believes she was set up.

"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I've been to over the years many times," Pelosi said. "When they said we're able to accommodate one person at a time and that we could setup at that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup."

WATCH: Will Pelosi's salon visit impact election? Political insider weighs in
EMBED More News Videos

"It's a nickel that everyone has an opinion on." ABC7 News contributor and San Francisco Chronicle insider Phil Matier discusses the controversy over Nancy Pelosi's visit to a San Francisco hair salon and what it means for politicians and struggling business owners.



A spokesperson for the congresswoman said the business offered to cut Pelosi's hair and told her they were allowed to have one customer at a time inside the business.

"The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment," said spokesperson Drew Hammill.



A photo also shows the House Speaker wearing a mask around her neck, not on her face, which she said was right after having her hair washed.

"I don't wear a mask when I'm washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you're washing your hair?" asked Pelosi to the news crews Wednesday.

The salon owner, Erica Kious, originally provided the footage of Pelosi to Fox News.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscohaircoronavirushair dryernancy pelosireopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pelosi's visit to SF hair salon was an 'honest misunderstanding,' Oakland mayor says
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Salons can reopen in Alameda Co. Friday
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
'Plague warning' closes area near Lake Tahoe beach
Heat wave heading for Bay Area: Here's how hot it will be
Flex Alert issued for CA, so will there be blackouts?
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
COVID-19 fear, labor strife among staff at Santa Rosa hospital
Show More
Hurricane Nana makes landfall, tropics remain active
Judge kicks Kanye West off Virginia ballot for November
Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Bay Area fire updates: Lake Berryessa to remain closed Labor Day weekend
Community gives back to historical East Bay cinema amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News