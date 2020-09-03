Rally held outside Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home amid salon visit backlash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6405901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We are together to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to earn a living and feed their families," said a salon owner during the rally in front of Pelosi's home in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A rally was held Thursday afternoon outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home.This comes after backlash from the congresswoman getting a haircut indoors at a San Francisco salon while the service was prohibited under the city's COVID-19 regulations.Video surfaced Tuesday showing Pelosi inside eSalon on Union Street in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood.Pelosi said Wednesday she believes she was set up."I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I've been to over the years many times," Pelosi said. "When they said we're able to accommodate one person at a time and that we could setup at that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup."A spokesperson for the congresswoman said the business offered to cut Pelosi's hair and told her they were allowed to have one customer at a time inside the business."The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment," said spokesperson Drew Hammill.A photo also shows the House Speaker wearing a mask around her neck, not on her face, which she said was right after having her hair washed."I don't wear a mask when I'm washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you're washing your hair?" asked Pelosi to the news crews Wednesday.The salon owner, Erica Kious, originally provided the footage of Pelosi to Fox News.