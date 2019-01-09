KAMALA HARRIS

Report: Kamala Harris ready to announce she's running for president in 2020

Will she or won't she? A new report says California Sen. Kamala Harris will run for President in 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Will she or won't she? A new report says California Sen. Kamala Harris will run for President in 2020.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Harris will announce she's running for president either on or shortly after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 21. The 54-year-old Bay Area native is seen by many as a rising star within the Democratic party.

Just this week, Harris spoke to ABC'S George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America about a potential run for office.


"Anyone who runs has to answer this, what can I bring to the White House that no one else can bring," Stephanopoulos asked Harris.

"There is so much happening in our world right now and there are a lot of people who rightly feel displaced and are wondering where do they belong? Are they relevant? Are we thinking about them and I think it is clearly to me that what we need in this country is leadership that has a vision of the future in which everyone can see themselves," said Harris.


Harris also made an appearance on "The View," Harris demurred when asked if she had reached a final decision on running, saying she wasn't quite ready to make an announcement.

She did not hesitate, however, when responding to a question about whether the nation was ready for a woman of color such as herself to be president.

"Absolutely," Harris said, adding, "We need to give the American public more credit ... we have so much more in common than what separates us."

ABC News contributed to this report.
