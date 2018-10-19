Is Sen. Kamala Harris a contender for president in 2020?

KAMALA HARRIS

Candidates will likely get in the race early so they can raise enough money to be competitive against President Trump. But a Republican who worked on Mitt Romney's campaign warns: Sen. Harris may be too "far left" for middle America.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
We haven't even hit the midterms yet, but many eyes are on 2020 and the race for president.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is already considered a potential contender, but could her candidacy succeed in what's expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field?

That remains to be seen, but the junior senator from California is heading to Iowa next week to support congressional candidates ahead of the November midterm election.

Community members said it's clear the political landscape is changing.

"It's wonderful for our younger generations to see this kind of involvement and know that this is something that they can do as well," said Colleen Pizarev, a spokesperson for Women's March San Jose.

Local Democrats expect the presidential race to take shape after the midterms.

"President Trump has raised a lot of money, and any candidate who wants to be competitive against him, and against what's expected to be a crowded field, will have to get active early in order to raise money," said Bill James, Santa Clara County Democratic Party chairman.

James said Sen. Harris would have a lot of support in Bay Area: "She's from here and I think that's a great strength. It's a place where she'd be able to raise a lot of money. There's a lot of enthusiasm for her."

"She's obviously taken some very progressive stances in favor of single payer healthcare, for example, things that people who are very, very liberal will like, and fortunately for her, a lot of those people make up the base of the electorate in a primary election," said Republican strategist Lanhee Chen, a fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.

Many people will be keeping a close eye on the race, as Sen. Harris and her team look to see what her chances could be against President Trump.

"Can she get through a general election with all of those far-left stances that work well in some parts of California, but might not work so well in places like Michigan and Pennsylvania, which are states Democrats have to win if they're going to win back the presidency?" Chen asked.
