PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

San Mateo restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats

This image shows Donald Trump wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat at a rally in Sacramento, Calif. On June 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Mateo restaurant owner says customers will not be served if they are wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

VOTE: How do you feel about not serving MAGA wearers?



Kenji Lopez-Alt of Wursthall Restaurant says it would be the "same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate."

The tweet has gotten mixed reactions, some people say refusing to get to know someone based on what they're wearing is unfair. Many replies on Twitter appear to support the chef.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumprepublicansdemocratsfoodrestaurantSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
VIDEO: Mom, baby separated at US-Mexico border reunite at SFO
Roger Stone, Trump confidant, pleads not guilty
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Legacy of President George H.W. Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Suspect arrested at Bay Bridge toll plaza for allegedly having gun
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years
Jared Goff: The LA Ram they love in Marin County
More News