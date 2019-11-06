San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed's hand-picked candidate is leading the race for District Attorney by the slimmest of margins.Chesa Boudin, a public defender, was in the lead as of last night, but after three rounds of ranked-choice voting results this morning, Suzy Loftus, Mayor Breed's pick, is now leading. Loftus has 47,234 votes and Boudin has 46,994 votes -- that's only a difference of 240 votes between them.Boudin received a high endorsement from Senator Bernie Sanders this week. Boudin grew up with both of his parents in prison. They were caught up in a heist in the 1970s when they were getaway drivers that resulted in three people getting killed.He wants to stop prosecuting low-level crimes like petty drug possession while at the same time, getting tougher about prosecuting police officers in questionable use of force cases."I've been out all day talking to voters and people have been voting for us and I know how hard my team worked, I know that we had the best ground game. I know we had the most social media I know we had the best platform. Ultimately San Francisco voters are smart, they're paying attention and they're going to vote for a candidate who's committed to reform. Not a candidate who says reform but has a track record of status quo," said Boudin.Loftus has a background in law enforcement and has promised to crack down on crime that impacts quality of life, like car break-ins. But Mayor Breed's appointment of Loftus to Interim DA so close to an election has proved very controversial. Some see the endorsement has a positive, while others feel it amounts to electioneering."Let me tell you, I was on the street up until the polls closed talking to people who were making their decisions and you guys, they want what we want. They want a city that is safe and just, let's keep hitting refresh, cautiously optimistic, thank you all," said Loftus.His camp was predicting they would catchup last night because more conservative voters tend to vote early and Loftus is a more conservative candidate. More vote by mail ballots still need to be counted.There has not been an incumbent race in more than a century in San Francisco for this position.