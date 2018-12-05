San Jose City Council unanimously approves Google land plan

In a controversial decision, the San Jose City Council approved the sale of land to Google for its new development project.After more than 10 hours of debate, the City of San Jose made that landmark vote this morning. Critics have been vocal, and last night was no different.A very loud and persistent group of demonstrators got everyone kicked out of chambers around 9 p.m. About 20 San Jose police officers stayed behind to deal with eight demonstrators who actually chained themselves to their seats. Police used bolt cutters to cut their chains off and then arrested them. But, protests continued just outside chambers.Many neighbors who opposed last night's land sale tell ABC7 they want more answers from Google about what it plans to build."The demonstrations are justified. We're trying to bring attention to things the council is refusing to address like yeah they say they're going to build housing, but who is that housing for? They say it's going to be affordable housing, but what does affordable mean?" said Jasper Kitaigorodsky, San Jose resident.Mayor Sam Liccardo says Google is still far from designing the project and submitting a planning application to the city.