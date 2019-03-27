building a better bay area

Tensions rise over proposal to ban overnight RV parking on Berkeley streets

EMBED <>More Videos

Berkeley City Council members are looking to give final approval to banning overnight RV parking.

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tensions over the Bay Area's housing crisis are heating up in one East Bay City.

Berkeley City Council members are looking to give final approval to banning overnight RV parking. The council meeting immediately pit RV owners against council members.

RELATED: Mountain View votes to ban RV street parking

Item 21 was a proposed RV ban from parking overnight. Most have lived on eighth and Harrison for nearly a year. They feel pushed out, frustrated and harassed.

Bob Batara, an RV owner, said, "I got a wife to look after. I gotta live out here, I don't know what I am going to do."

Yesica Prado graduated from Cal last year.

"I am trying to pay back all my debt, credit cards, loans, that's why I live in an RV. To pay back my debt to society."

But not everyone calls the RV Residents good neighbors. James Whiting, manager of the Potters' Studio, said, "We have human feces in our dumpster, we have students threatened, our students feel unsafe going out to their cars at night."

RELATED: Frustrated residents of San Francisco neighborhood speak out at meeting about RVs parked on street where homeless live

Oakland's City Council President issued a press release Tuesday demanding county-wide collaboration. Berkeley council members insist there is collaboration, regular talks and ideas are exchanged and the ban would show compassion.

Sophie Hahn, a member of the Berkeley City Council, said, "It would require basic notice of the ordinance, opportunity to move, and an opportunity to cure issues before enforcement."

Check out more stories and video about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsberkeleyoaklandalameda countybuilding a better bay areabanlaws
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Property owner looking into adopting highway to clean up frontage road near I-80 in Berkeley
Governor Newsom looking into 'excess state properties' being turned into affordable housing
San Jose man grows garden for good
Trash is piling up in Berkeley but city can't clean it up
TOP STORIES
Possible measles exposure across Santa Clara County has parents on edge
VIDEO: Man saves surfers from great white shark at Mavericks
Palo Alto parents now facing money laundering charge in college admissions scandal
Officials: Santa Clara Co. tourist with measles may have been contagious
You can now get pizza in San Jose's Japantown
Here is where you can see flowers blooming in the Bay Area
Property owner looking into adopting highway to clean up frontage road near I-80 in Berkeley
Show More
Governor Newsom looking into 'excess state properties' being turned into affordable housing
How the Oakland ShakeAlert will work
Operation Varsity Blues: Consultant turned down Rick Singer's 'side door' offer
Trump heads to California next week for campaign fundraiser
California's commercial crab season ending early
More TOP STORIES News